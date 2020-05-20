Early voting appears heavy

If all of the Primary Election ballots requested by Gem County voters actually get used, this year’s absentee-voting-only election could set records for participation.
According to the Gem County clerks’ office, they have already received nearly as many completed votes as they received in the May 2018 Primary Election. That is with nearly two weeks of voting still available.
Requests for ballots for this year’s pandemic-altered election process were being accepted until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 at Gem County Courthouse. As of Friday, May 15, the clerk’s office had issued 4,909 ballots. They had already received back 3,061 completed ballots.
If all requested ballots are submitted as votes by 8 p.m. on June 2, that could mean a voter turnout exceeding the 50 percent of registered voters threshold for a rare time in a Primary election.
In May 2018 a total of 3,743 Gem County voters cast ballots in a Primary that included a contested Idaho governors nomination race in two parties — a 39 percent turnout.
Processing of received votes will begin later this week as the clerk’s office has to manually insert all of them into tabulation machines in preparation for what can now be called election evening on June 2. A couple of write-in candidacies in Gem County races could also take additional staff time to process manually. No results will actually be tabulated until after 8 p.m. on June 2 with results expected to be announced later that evening or the morning of June 3.
