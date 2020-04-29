Early vote response appears promising

The first ever all-absentee vote in Gem County is underway and apparently progressing well.
“We issued 3,000 ballots in the first 10 days, so that is a pretty good initial response,” said Gem County Clerk Shelly Tilton.
All voters or potential voters, have until May 19 to request a ballot if they are currently registered or can also register and then request a ballot. Registration and requests for ballots can be directed to the Gem County clerk’s office or can be done on the Idaho Secretary of State’s website: Idahovotes.gov.
Tilton reminds voters that regular polling places will not be available on “election day”. Absentee requests can be obtained and submitted on May 19 at the clerk’s office at the courthouse. It is recommended that your absentee request not wait until May 19 to assure you will have the opportunity to vote. Voting will actually continue until 8 p.m. on June 2 but is already underway. You will not receive a ballot if you haven’t or don’t submit a ballot request.
If you have made your ballot request online but have not received a ballot within one business week you should contact the clerk’s office directly at 208-365-4561 to confirm the request was received.
Gem County has placed a Ballot lock box in front of the Courthouse where completed ballots may be returned at anytime. Tilton noted that those wishing to drop off their ballot will save the County the pre-paid postage on the return envelope provided with the ballot. Mailed in ballots must be received at the clerks office no later than 8 p.m. on June 2.
Tilton also noted that some voters have been confused thinking they need to receive both a party specific ballot and a non-partisan ballot. Both the Democratic and Republican ballots contain the non-partisan portion regarding Supreme Court Justices and Appellate Judges. The Non-Partisan ballot is strictly for those wishing to vote on those judicial positions but not participate in either of the party specific Primary votes.
Legislative District 8 provides Gem County voters the only contested local races in the Primary Election. Candidates for State Senate and Representative Position B from District 8 provided response to a series of Messenger Index questions this week. Their responses appear on page A10 of this edition.