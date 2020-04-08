Dual credit helps students to get ahead

Dual credit courses have become a popular way for students to explore the world of college curriculum prior to graduation. The programs offered exist between Emmett High School and neighboring community colleges like the College of Western Idaho and Boise State University. The programs offer students the chance to earn college credits while still in high school, often at a much lower cost. The popularity of dual credit has led many students and their parents to explore the benefits of such a program and has helped propel students forward in their academic endeavors.
For Courtney Reimers, taking dual credit classes was a no brainer. Starting her sophomore year, Reimers decided to enroll in dual credit classes and recently received her associates degree as a senior in high school. As a second generation college student, she knew the importance of saving time and money when it comes to school and helped to break down the benefits of dual credit courses to the Messenger Index.
MI: What do you believe are the benefits of dual credit?
CR: You save an immense amount of money and time.
MI: How many dual credit classes do you take each semester?
CR: Since I wanted an easy senior year I took 5-6 classes my first couple of semesters and I am currently taking 3.
MI: What grade were you in when you started taking dual credit?
CR: I started taking dual credit my sophomore year.
MI: Do your credits transfer to any school?
CR: Just about any school you always have to check with the colleges you are transferring to, to make sure it will go through on their part.
MI: Where does a student go to sign up for dual credit?
CR: You can speak with anyone in the highschool counseling office, as well as anyone in the dual credit offices at your chosen college.
MI: What are the restrictions? (certain GPA, can only take certain classes, etc).
CR: There aren’t many restrictions, you need to be a good student who is responsible for yourself, someone who is not afraid of new situations, and you need to be able to adapt to your new college environment. Being a good student includes keeping a good GPA, and no failing classes! If you are taking DC classes through IDLA there are restrictions on the class variety although if you are taking classes from the college, you have a wide selection.
MI: If you can give advice to anyone thinking about doing dual credit, what would it be?
CR: Do it! Don’t let anyone stop you! If you’re not sure what you want to major in, just choose something that you like and don’t let anxiety or fear get in the way of your future, it is amazing how much I’ve changed because I stepped out of my comfort zone.
MI: What is your plan after graduation? Do you know what school you would like to attend or what career you are interested in pursuing?
CR: I will be attending Silverhawk Aviation Academy, I will be a commercial pilot, and one day I will fly international.
MI: How does it feel knowing you already have your associates?
CR: It feels good knowing how much money and time I saved. I am proud of my achievements, and I am extremely thankful for everyone who helped me along the way.
MI: Are you a first generation college student or where did your parents attend school?
CR: My father went to trade school, and my mother went to nursing school and several community colleges.
If you or someone you know is interested in enrolling in dual credit courses, talk to your school’s counselor as soon as possible.