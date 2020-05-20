The Gem County Driver’s License office is currently serving customers by appointment only according to a release from the Gem County Sheriff’s office this week. The re-opening of the office on Monday for issuance of licenses and Star Cards comes after several weeks of closure to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The release expressed an appreciation of “your patience and understanding as we all work through this difficult time together.”
Appointments can be scheduled on the driver’s license bureau website: gemcounty.org. View the days and times that are available, and schedule the appointment. Please note that all scheduled appointments have a 10-minute grace period. If you are unable to schedule your appointment online, please call us at 208-365-3524 so that we may assist you in scheduling your appointment.
Please do not bring additional people to your appointment, including children. Please plan accordingly.
SORA applicants will be contacted by our office. If you have further questions, please call 208-365-4483.
Most people can renew their driver’s license or identification (ID) card online through the Idaho Transportation Department website: itd.idaho.gov.
New driver’s license, identification card, learner’s permit, or concealed weapon’s license require a personal appearance at: Gem County Driver’s License, 410 E 1st St., Emmett. and will require the scheduled appointment at this time. 208-365-3524
Idaho Star Card
Beginning October 1, 2021, you will need to have a license or Identification (ID) card with the Star or another accepted form of identification, such as a passport, to fly commercially within the United States or access a federal facility, national laboratory, or military base. This deadline has been extended one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Star Card doesn’t cost any more than a regular Idaho Driver’s License and will allow you access to more places, so we encourage everyone to get one when it’s time to renew.