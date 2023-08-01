Downwinder Chronicles logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The hopes of Gem County “Downwinders” to finally be included in coverage under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act were raised to a new level last week. In a series of last minute moves, a number of amendments were offered to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in the Senate as it rushed to conclude business before a six-week August vacation.

Among the amendments offered and approved was the insertion of the RECA expansion amendment that had previously been introduced as stand-alone legislation in the Senate in May and in the House of Representatives in late June. Both measures had been assigned to committees with the expectation and hope that they could see floor action by early 2024. A two-year extension of the RECA act achieved in June 2023 is set to expire in June 2025.


Recommended for you

Load comments