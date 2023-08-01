The hopes of Gem County “Downwinders” to finally be included in coverage under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act were raised to a new level last week. In a series of last minute moves, a number of amendments were offered to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in the Senate as it rushed to conclude business before a six-week August vacation.
Among the amendments offered and approved was the insertion of the RECA expansion amendment that had previously been introduced as stand-alone legislation in the Senate in May and in the House of Representatives in late June. Both measures had been assigned to committees with the expectation and hope that they could see floor action by early 2024. A two-year extension of the RECA act achieved in June 2023 is set to expire in June 2025.
Last week Missouri Senator Josh Hawley filed an amendment to the NDAA that was intended to include compensation for Missouri citizens that were impacted by the Manhattan Project — the subject of the current movie “Oppenheimer.” Senator Ben Lujan of New Mexico, co-sponsor of the RECA Amendment bill then set to work with Hawley to combine the two into a single amendment to the NDAA bill. With Hawley and Lujan as co-leads and Idaho Senator Mike Crapo a co-sponsor, the amendment was approved for inclusion by a 61-37 vote in the fiscal 2024 NDAA on Thursday. Amendments require a 60-vote threshold to pass.
Later Thursday evening, the full Senate approved the NDAA by an overwhelming vote of 86-11.
That does not mean that the long-awaited relief for ‘Downwinders’, including hundreds if not thousands in Idaho, is at hand.
The legislation will now go to a joint conference committee of the House to iron out differences in the Senate and House versions of the NDAA. The House had passed its version by a slim 219-210 margin earlier in July — a version that did not include the RECA Amendment. Heated debate and negotiations are expected in the conference committee as both political parties have indicated significant opposition to elements included in each legislative body’s version. With Congress is now in recess, further action is anticipated in September when they return.
The NDAA is a must-pass bill that helps set spending policy for the Pentagon, authorizing how the Defense Department can spend money, but does not provide the funding itself.
This is considered to be the first step toward the final funding authorization which faces a Sept. 30 deadline when the current allocation of funds expire.