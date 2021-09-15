Gem County residents gathered in Bowman Park Saturday evening in a candlelight vigil to remember friends and family members who have been lost to nuclear radiation induced cancer the past seven decades. Some 150 luminaries were lit, representing over 1,500 Gem County residents who have succumbed to the multiple forms of cancer attributable to fall-out from U.S. military nuclear testing in the 1950s and 1960s.
The vigil was held on the 17th anniversary of the first meeting of “Downwinders” in Gem County. The turnout was reflective of the rapidly diminishing numbers of surviving victims of the radiation poisoning. A few hundred came to Emmett City Park in 2004. A few dozen were on hand Saturday evening. Most in attendance were there in memory of family members lost, a few there still fighting for their lives against the ravages of the nuclear cocktails they were unknowingly served decades ago.
All were there to help kick off what might be the final fight in Congress to obtain some level of compensation and assistance with medical bills. While a Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) was passed in 1990, and expanded in 2000, Gem County and many other areas with some of the highest radiation levels recorded, remain outside the RECA benefits.
Senator Mike Crapo was brought into the picture with the gathering in Emmett in 2004 and has championed bills every session of Congress since then but to date the further expansions of the measure has never made it to the floor of either the House or the Senate.
Lindsay Nothern, director of communications for Senator Mike Crapo took a moment during the Saturday evening event to equate the “ground zero” designation given to the 9/11 terrorist attack sites, calling Gem County “ground zero for our self-inflicted radiation exposure to innocent citizens.”
Northern is very blunt in saying that while support has been strong among Intermountain congressional delegations, “getting any support from the Midwest and Eastern states has been nearly impossible.”
He remarked on the wide-spread support for compensation to victims of 9/11 – a foreign attack — standing in stark contrast with the dearth of support for RECA compensation to victims of our own military testing.
Gem County, along with three other Idaho counties, are among the top five exposure areas identified by the U.S. military decades ago for the level of radiation fallout received. The atmospheric testing drifted far north of the test sites in Nevada and settled in pockets like Gem, Custer, Blaine and Lemhi County in Idaho and one county in Montana. Those areas recorded some of the highest levels of Iodine 131 and other contaminating radiation fallout of anywhere in the country.
The RECA legislation that passed, and was last updated two decades ago, defines the compensation awards for individuals who contracted specified diseases in three defined populations: Uranium miners and workers; Onsite Participants at the atmospheric nuclear weapons testing locations; and Individuals who lived downwind of the Nevada Test Site (“Downwinders’).
While Idaho was included in locations for Uranium workers, it has never been included in Downwinders.
The only locations recognized with compensation eligible exposure currently are in Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
Next week Crapo will be introducing legislation in the Senate that may be the last chance to attain that inclusion. A companion bill is expected to be introduced in the House as well. Crapo is being joined by Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico as the primary sponsors. The “bipartisan legislation is designed to extend and expand eligibility to those who have suffered from cancers related to fallout from nuclear weapons testing during the Cold War period of the 1920s and 1960s,” according to a release from Crapo’s office.
Crapo’s measure would expand RECA coverage to include victims in Idaho, New Mexico, Colorado, Montana and Guam and expands coverage in Utah and Nevada. Victims must show health issues related to radioactive fallout during the testing periods.
Current RECA guidelines define those periods for “downwinders” as January 21, 1951 through October 31, 1958 and again from June 30, 1962 and July 31, 1962. A standard of residency in the exposed area has been established. A comprehensive list of eligible forms of cancer is also established.
The urgency for the passage of this measure is two-old.
One is that the current RECA authorization and funding expires effectively in the next 13 months. Official RECA sunsets on July 10, 2022 and compensation is only budgeted through the 2022 Fiscal Year. Reviving legislation after the current bill expires is unlikely to be considered.
The second level of urgency hinges on the shrinking number of living victims who could benefit from the medical assistance included in the bill.
For Gem County resident Bill Reynolds it will likely be too little too late. Reynolds rose from his wheelchair to encourage those present to help muster support for the bill.
“First these diseases – I have been diagnosed with five forms of cancer – took my health. Then it has taken my wealth,” Reynolds said. “I feel fortunate I guess that they gave me 18-months to live ten years ago. Since I have spent every dime I had and barely kept my home to cover medical expenses. While doctors tell me I likely won’t live long enough now to see this bill passed – even if it's in the next year — it’s the least I can do to push for it for others that remain in these circumstances.”
Reynolds’s words echoed the example set by Sheri Garmon 17 years ago. Garmon spearheaded the first Idaho Downwinders meeting in the City Park that evening. She died a year later of five different types of cancer. Her sister Apryl shared in a letter read at the vigil that she had asked Sheri why she spent the last year of her life fighting the Downwinder issue.
“She had a quick an authentic answer,” Apryl wrote. “It is that important for the country to acknowledge and show appreciation for the great sacrifice the Downwinders made for their country. Although it was not a voluntary sacrifice, as not one of us knew what was going on, the sacrifice was none the less made.”
In addition to losing her sister Sheri, Apryl has since buried her parents, aunts, uncles and several best friends.
“Sheri’s death at the age of 54 and all her suffering by radiation induced cancers, which started at the age of 30, was such a waste.” Apryl wrote. “It is especially difficult to understand when it was done by our own country. The country we love. Each victim’s life is important, and the consequences of their exposure to our testing decades ago, eliminates a piece of their future through no fault of their own. We encourage everyone to get involved to help get these bills passed.”
That appeal for public awareness and engagement in supporting these bills was the intent of the vigil and an ongoing effort by the Idaho Downwinders and its current President Tona Henderson.
Henderson has championed the cause since 2004 and has seen multiple family members pass as a result of the radiation induced illnesses throughout that time. She has testified in front of Senate committees in Washington D.C. and is determined that this year will be the year that some level of recognition of those lives lost will be made by those responsible for the testing.
Henderson, an Emmett City Council member has received unanimous support from that body and Mayor Gordon Petrie read a proclamation of that support to those standing amidst the candlelit paper bags arranged across the park.
Representatives from Senator Jim Risch and Congressman Russ Fulcher’s offices were also in attendance and indicated that their offices would be backing the legislation once introduced.
Henderson has organized a letter writing campaign for individuals to become fill-in voices for those already lost. Sample letters addressed to the senior members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees where the latest round of legislative efforts must start were available at the vigil. They are also available at the Messenger Index office at 120 N. Washington in Emmett and available to download at messenger-index.com.
“We came together tonight to honor the cancer victims of Gem County and Idaho,” Henderson said. “Now we have to give it one more effort to make sure that those lives and their experiences don’t just simply fade away. For those that remain living and fighting these dreaded diseases we need to pass this legislation to provide at least a measure of hope and relief.”
Editor’s note: In the coming weeks the Messenger Index will be sharing a series of stories regarding the plight of Downwinders in Gem County and revisit many of the lives that former reporter Janet Monti has tirelessly chronicled for two decades.