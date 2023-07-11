Support Local Journalism


Nearly a year after an emergency extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) was passed, legislation has again been introduced in the House and Senate to extend and expand the coverage. This proposed extension could possibly finally include Gem County residents that were victims of radiation fallout in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is once again one of the lead sponsors of the bi-partisan legislation that has now been formally introduced in both the House and Senate.


