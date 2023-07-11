Nearly a year after an emergency extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) was passed, legislation has again been introduced in the House and Senate to extend and expand the coverage. This proposed extension could possibly finally include Gem County residents that were victims of radiation fallout in the 1950’s and 1960’s.
Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is once again one of the lead sponsors of the bi-partisan legislation that has now been formally introduced in both the House and Senate.
In a release last week Crapo said the newest version of the RECA amendments is “designed to strengthen the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) to compensate individuals exposed to radiation during the Cold War era while working in uranium mines or living downwind from atomic weapons tests.”
This legislation could be a last chance for inclusion of many victims of the testing who have been excluded for decades from the RECA measures enacted in 1990.
Last year Crapo, Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-New Mexico) and U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (D-New Mexico) were successful in “securing an extension of the RECA program for two years, allowing individuals more time to apply for the compensation they deserve,” according to Crapo’s release. Without this extension, the RECA program was scheduled to sunset last July.
President Biden signed that extension in June 2023. That means there only remains a one-year window to enact amendments before the extension of the existing law expires.
“Last year, Senator Luján and I championed and passed legislation to extend the RECA program for two years,” said Crapo. “While the extension was critical to providing compensation downwinders rightfully deserve, we can do more to help the Idahoans and Americans who have suffered the health consequences of exposure to fallout from nuclear weapons testing.”
“Last year’s victory to extend RECA showed the bipartisan support behind this effort. Now it’s time to build on that momentum and continue our movement for justice and compensation for downwinders and uranium workers,” said Luján. “Through no fault of their own, these workers and nearby communities were exposed to radiation as part of our national defense effort, impacting generations to come without providing the same relief available to other communities included under RECA. That’s why I’m reintroducing bipartisan legislation to strengthen and expand RECA to do right by all of those who sacrificed in service of our national security.”
“Imagine having radioactive waste fall down like dirty snow on your homes and communities causing cancer and disease. Then think about the despair when you learn that the US government compensated other communities exposed to radiation during the nuclear testing program but not yours,” said Leger Fernández. “Our bipartisan RECA Amendments of 2023 updates RECA so that it compensates everyone including New Mexicans who suffered this terrible injustice.
That includes post ’71 uranium miners and downwinders who’ve been calling out for help for too long. It will also extend the program so it does not expire in July 2024. We must pass this bill and get people the compensation they deserve.”
Tona Henderson, of Emmett and head of the Idaho Downwinders organization, applauded the latest efforts. “A heartfelt thank you to the Senate and House for reintroducing our Downwinder Bill,” said Henderson. “The time has come to get this Bill passed and compensate the Downwinders that have been waiting for 70+ years, dying in silence.”
The Messenger Index has been following this story for decades, and has watched as dozens of victims of radiation fallout in Gem County have succumbed to various forms of cancer as a result.
Gem County was among the hardest hit counties in the country, particularly during testing in November 1951 and June 1952. The residual effects of the high levels of radiation remained for years, particularly in the soil and often in the milk produced off vegetation growing in the exposed areas. Though detailed testing of radiation on the ground was conducted by the military at the time, no results and no information or precautions were provided to the exposed populations.
Numerous attempts have been made over the past 30 years to expand the RECA program, often failing to every get out of a congressional committee, or even to get a hearing.
Crapo chaired a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the RECA program in June 2018. Henderson provided testimony in the hearing and paid tribute to those in her community who have passed away due to radiation-related illnesses. Her birthplace of Gem County received the third-highest amount of fallout in the nation according to a 1997 National Cancer Institute study.
The plight of ‘Downwinders’, while seemingly ignored by most of Congress, has drawn international attention. As reported by the Messenger Index in April 2022, a German national television crew visited Emmett to interview Henderson and local victims of the radiation fallout.
Bill Reynolds battled various forms of cancer for nearly a dozen years. Ron Natchigall was diagnosed with two forms of cancer, the first at the age of 29.
Both shared their story with the German television crew in April 2022. Both have been at the forefront of the battle to get fair compensation and health coverage for themselves and fellow Downwinders. Both lost their battles with cancer in the ensuring 12 months.
Henderson is hopeful that one last battle might still be won for Reynolds and Natchigall and hundreds, perhaps thousands, of other radiation exposure victims.
While Idaho Senators Crapo and Jim Risch have signed on as co-sponsors of the Senate bill, few lawmakers from east of the Mississippi have joined the effort to date.