Downwinders continue to speak up

The plight of Downwinders, particularly those living in the Emmett Valley, has been known and followed extensively for over a decade in this community. It has been publicized and testified to on countless occasions both locally and nationally. A Senate committee hearing in Washington D.C. in June 2018 tackled the topic and resulted in SB 947.
The purpose of the Senate bill, essentially amendments to an existing Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), is to include new Downwinder states such as Idaho and New Mexico, Guam and uranium miners in the coverage.
Apparently the message hasn’t been heard at all in some places including the U.S. House of Representatives. A video teleconference on May 22 arranged by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office staff touted the goal of the meeting was to “introduce Speaker Pelosi’s office to the issue of RECA.”
Tona Henderson of Emmett has been working on the Idaho Downwinder appeal for inclusion since 2004. She testified in Washington two years ago, and was included in the handful of testimonies taken as a participant in the 30-minute May 22 teleconference.
During her allotted speaking time, Henderson recapped the journey she and Idaho Downwinders have been on.
“In 1997 the National Cancer Institute released its Iodine 131 dose reconstruction report. It listed all the counties and their exposure to Iodine 131. The hardest hit county was Meager County, Montana. Number three is Gem County, Idaho where I was born and raised and have lived for almost 60 years. The rest of the top five are in Idaho. Why wasn’t this report used to fix RECA?” Henderson asked.
“I have traced 38 family members that have lived in Gem County that have had cancer, 14 of them have died. I have collected names that total 1,069 people to have cancer in this County. Those are just the people I know and we only have 16,000 people in the whole county,” she said.
“Our government did this to us. It makes me sad for the loss of love and life. The fact that other counties are compensated for our government’s negligence and ours are not, makes me mad!” Henderson continued.
“The Atomic Energy Commission waited for the wind to blow north before they detonated the 100 aboveground nuclear bombs, to protect Las Vegas and California. They called the those downwind the low use segment of the population. Please respect the victims of testing and compensate them. They deserve justice,” Henderson concluded.
Henderson was joined by five others who shared a 12-minute allotted testimony time. Robert Celestial of the Pacific Association of Radiation Survivors (Guam), Amber Knazbah Crotty of the Navajo Nation, Linda Evers of Post 71 uranium miners, Tina Cordova with New Mexico Downwinders and Keith Keifer of the National Association of Atomic Veterans also spoke.
The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act provides medical benefits and $150,000 for eligible Downwinders. Eligibility requires presence and exposure to the radiation fallout and diagnosed with one of the cancers associated with radiation exposure.
The current RECA program has a 2022 sunset — or expiration. The testimony taken May 22 was directed at HR 3783 which would extend the program another 23 years. For those testifying it was yet another appeal to be included in a program that has compensated many other areas of the country — many who had lower radiation exposure levels and related cancer rates.
Henderson remains somewhat optimistic that action will eventually be taken to include Idaho Downwinders in the RECA program.
“I know this is just another step in an elongated process,” Henderson said. “It is frustrating to say the least. It’s been two years since the testimony on SB 947 and it still hasn’t gotten out of Senate committee. Having to start a separate process through the House feels like a continued runaround.”
Senator Mike Crapo’s office confirmed to the Messenger Index that he introduced SB 947 in on March 28, 2019 and the bill “has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee where it currently awaits further consideration.”
Henderson found it “puzzling and even maddening” that while the appeals of Idaho Downwinders for inclusion in compensation for the nuclear weapons testing fallout continue to be tabled, the Trump administration is considering resuming nuclear weapons testing after a current moratorium.