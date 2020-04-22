My name is Dorothy Moon and I have been honored to be your District 8 Representative for the past four years. I believe I have been the voice for rural Idaho in helping with numerous issues. Voting on bills in the Idaho Legislature and navigating agency regulations to improve my constituent’s lives and livelihoods is the part of this job I love.
I live up the Yankee Fork, east of Stanley, with my husband Darr. We raised our sons, Dane and Parker for most of their lives in our cabin off of the power grid.
I am 61 years old and spent most of my professional life as an educator. My credentials earned at the University of Missouri include a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Secondary Education Comprehensive Science and a Master’s of Science degree in Resource Planning.
My teaching career includes college level geology and environmental law. I was Special Education Director for Challis School District. I taught chemistry, biology, Earth and general sciences in high school.
For the past 28 years I have served as President of Moon & Associates Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying business with my husband.
I am a lifetime member of the NRA and pro-life.
