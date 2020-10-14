The Kiwanis Club of Emmett recently completed a Diaper Drive in the Emmett community to replenish the supply of diapers available to families in need. The drive netted well over 1,500 diapers that will go into the Idaho Diaper Bank. The Diaper Bank then distributes those through WICAP in Emmett to meet needs throughout the year.
The Kiwanis Club provides not only a diaper drive boost, but is the primary transportation link between WICAP and the Diaper Bank in Boise when needs arise. The Diaper Bank provided more than 6,000 diapers to Gem County last year, which WICAP distributes locally.
Additional contributions to the Diaper Bank can be made directly online at Idahodiaperbank.com