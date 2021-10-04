Idaho Diaper Bank (IDB), Idaho’s only diaper bank, last week launched a revived effort to spread awareness of diaper needs during National Diaper Need Awareness week here in Idaho.
Incorporated in Idaho in 2014, IDB provides diapers to partnering agencies across Idaho to distribute to families and babies in need. They have distributed over 4.25 million diapers. To mark the nation’s tenth annual Diaper Need Awareness Week, IDB says we must recognize that a hidden consequence of poverty is diaper need and the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep babies clean, dry and healthy.
According to IDB this is a problem that affects one in three American families, and no state is immune. To draw attention to the issue, Governor Brad Little proclaimed September 27 through October 3 as Diaper Need Awareness Week here in Idaho.
Many people don’t realize that government assistance programs do not pay for diapers, a basic necessity for babies The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) estimates that in Idaho, 46-percent of our children, ages three and under, are living in poverty or low-income homes. IDB helps agencies who work with these families by offering a supplemental supply of 50 diapers, per child each month – which only breaks down to about a week’s worth of supplies.
Last week IDB provided nearly 50,000 diapers to community partners. .
To learn more about #DiaperNeed and to get involved with Idaho Diaper Bank, visit idahodiaperbank.org.