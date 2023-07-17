Trees on SH-55
Idaho Transportation Dept. photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Drivers should plan for delays while tree removal efforts are underway on State Highway 55 between Banks and Horseshoe Bend over the next several weeks.

In conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, the Idaho Transportation Department is cutting down dead trees along the highway between mileposts 72 and 79. Crews will be on site each weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to clear dead and dying trees to minimize risk to drivers and improve overall forest health.


Recommended for you

Load comments