...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The General election is not until Nov. 7 but the filing deadline for candidates desiring to enter numerous non-partisan races this fall is Sept. 8.
Emmett City races that are eligible for candidacy this fall are Mayor and three City Council positions.
Mayor Gordon Petrie has confirmed his intention to run for a third term. The seats of current council members Tom Butler, Denise Sorenson and Tona Henderson will be filled in this November’s vote. No confirmation as to whether any or all of those three intend to run for re-election as of press time this week.
Three positions on the Emmett Independent School District Board of Trustees are also to be decided in November.
Additional taxing entities with Board seats to be determined this fall and open for candidacy filings at this time are: Gem County Fire District 1, Gem County Fire District 2, Eagle Fire Protection District, Middleton Fire District, Gem County Recreation District, Ola Cemetery District, and Sweet/Montour Cemetery District.
Declarations of candidacy forms are available at the respective taxing district offices or at the Gem County Clerk’s office.