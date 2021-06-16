The Gem County Treasurer’s office is currently collecting property tax payments for the 2nd half of the 2020 tax year. The deadline is Monday, June 21, 2021 to avoid penalty and interest.
Taxes may be paid by credit or debit card (2.5% fee); E-Check ($1.00 fee); cash, or check. You may come into the office, pay by telephone, or go to the county website at www.gemcounty.org. You may also leave your payment in the available drop box in front of the courthouse.
If you are mailing in your payment please make sure it is USPS postmarked no later than June 21, 2021.
Taxpayers who send their payments by mail are cautioned that the USPS only postmarks certain mail depending on the type of postage used, and may not postmark mail on the same day deposited by a taxpayer.
Please call the Gem County Treasurer’s office at 365-3272 with any questions or concerns and Laura, Marie or Megan will be happy to assist you.