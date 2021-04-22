The Gem County Prosecutors office issued a statement Thursday afternoon to clarify the current status of its investigation into the death of a young girl presumed to be eight-year-old Taryn Summers. Formal identification of the body found in Emmett on Thursday, April 15, has not been made as of Thursday afternoon.
The statement by the Prosecutor's office stated that:
"Connie Ann Smith, 54, of Emmett was arraigned in the Gem County Courthouse Monday afternoon. Smith is charged with one count of failure to notify of a corpse and one count of felony destruction of evidence.
Magistrate Judge Tyler Smith set Smith’s bond at $800,000.
Smith’s next court appearance is set for 3 p.m. on May 3, in the Gem County Courthouse.
Idaho law provides that the punishment for a conviction of failure to notify of a corpse is a maximum of ten (10) years imprisonment and a fine of up to fifty thousand dollars ($50,000).
Idaho law provides that the punishment for a conviction of felony destruction of evidence is a maximum of five (5) years imprisonment and a fine of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000).
Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution. The prosecutor’s office will continue to provide updates only if it is appropriate and does not plan to respond beyond its provided updates."