When Jessica Dietz’s water broke on the morning of August 26, she had little idea what an adventure she was in for. This wasn’t her first pregnancy, so she wasn’t unaware of the stages she would be going through to give birth to her daughter. She had even plotted out with her obstetrician the best route to get from Emmett to Caldwell to deliver at West Valley Medical Center.
Someone forgot to inform Kori Mae.
“When my water broke I immediately called my mom, she picked me up and we dropped my two-year old off with family and headed out,” Jessica recalls. “We thought we had this all worked out.”
Apparently not a patient one, Kori was not waiting for the middle of the day drive to Caldwell.
As Jessica’s mother Kari explains:
“When it became evident that we were not going to make it, I got as far as State Street and turned toward Star to find some shade and pull over. I ended up pulling over across from Ridley’s in the back of that little strip mall referred to as Toon Town.”
“I called 911 and kept them on speaker as they walked me through what I would need to do. I took out my shoelace to tie the cord, and found an old blanket in the back seat. They told me to have Jessica get in the back seat, and let her push if she felt the need. I was to “catch” and cradle the head, and then they would walk me through the next step.”
“One push I saw the top of the head. Another push the head was out. I had it in my hands when I heard sirens and knew they must be headed our way. Fortunately they got there because one more push and the body was out. There was the baby lying on the back seat of my car……they were wiping her off. Five minutes later, Jess got out of the car and climbed up on the gurney, got in the ambulance and away we went.”
Healthy baby, healthy mother, healthy outcome.
But the event spotlights a circumstance that expectant mothers in Gem County, and many rural counties, must consider. As smaller hospitals and medical centers appear to be cutting back on maternity services — delivery services in particular — the where and how questions of delivery are becoming more complex.
Jessica had originally planned to deliver Kori Mae at Valor Health. When the Emmett hospital announced this spring that it was discontinuing delivery services as of June 1, she and her doctor rerouted their birth plans to West Valley in Caldwell. That was anticipated to be the closest facility available — at least timewise and considering possible traffic congestion and road construction.
However, Jessica’s delivery didn’t time out that well. Less than an hour from when her water broke, she had delivered in the back of her mother’s car.
Valor’s decision to curtail delivery services has not been met with support from local obstetricians. They are adapting, however, to find options for their local expectant mothers.
For five of the doctors who have offered delivery services at Valor that means obtaining medical practice privileges at other locations.
West Valley appears to be the first option for most.
Dr. Jonathan Barrus has obtained those privileges at West Valley and he was heading there to meet Jessica when the delivery arrived early.
Dr. Brett Mumford, who was practicing under the Valor Family Health umbrella, has moved out of those facilities and joined with Barrus’s practice on SH-16. He has also received delivery privileges at West Valley.
Dr. Tina McGuffey who has practiced independently as Black Canyon Medical for several years has also applied for privileges at the Caldwell facility.
Dr. Robin Sebastian and Dr. Madison Beatty remain with Valor Family Medicine and according to Valor Health CEO Brad Turpen, each is in the process of achieving privileges at West Valley and Saint Alphonsus.
But achieving privileges to complete the birth journey with the expectant mothers in their care is not as simple as it may appear.
According to Dr. Barrus “there are, however, logistical challenges beyond simply getting credentialled at another hospital. Physicians must negotiate whether they will be required to participate in an on-call rotation, which is an alternating schedule designating which doctor will be responsible for any incoming unscheduled deliveries. Typically, all physicians with delivery privileges must participate in the on-call schedule.”
“This presents potential complications for Emmett doctors who most likely will not be able to remain 35 minutes away in Gem County during the duration of their on-call shift at Treasure Valley hospitals. Local doctors will need to navigate how to take time off from their scheduled clinic time to deliver babies or participate in an on-call shift at a different hospital. In addition, each hospital system in the Treasure Valley has its own credentialing process, set of requirements for qualification, and on-call stipulations.”
Turpen and Valor Health are standing by their decision to curtail the local baby delivery option but he notes that pre-natal maternity care is still available.
"We continue to offer prenatal and postnatal care. We're doing everything we've always done with the exception of the delivery. That includes regular doctor visits, ultrasounds, non-streets tests, and more. In fact, we've recently added two classes for young families as part of that. Our prenatal classes get rave reviews from our patients and prepare them well for delivering elsewhere."
{div} {/div}
He does recognize the inconvenience the decision has created for patients and doctors. "Because our doctors will deliver over the hill, part of the care involves establishing a clear, safe plan for what to do when you're going into labor."
Valor Health, previously known as Walter Knox Memorial hospital until its rebranding in 2015, began its labor and delivery program in 1963 and delivered babies at its facilities for 60 consecutive years until its board voted to phase out inpatient care this year.
Valor cited problems due to inflation, staff shortages, decreasing reimbursements, and impact of COVID-19 as reasons for discontinuing the program.
Valor does not stand alone making the decision to curtail baby delivery services. Saint Alphonsus recently announced that it was stopping delivery services at its medical facility in Baker City, Oregon. That town of 10,000 now must look to LaGrande or Ontario for delivery services at a medical facility.
It is a trend that can be documented across the country, particularly in rural regions. But not everywhere.
Two much smaller hospitals in rural regions in northern Idaho continue to provide full maternity care including delivery services: St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
Because Valor did not offer neo-natal intensive care services, transporting those critical care needs to Boise when they arose, there appears to be an argument that delivery services are also being funneled that direction. That appears to be one factor in the data Valor has presented to substantiate its decision.
Trends toward use of mid-wives and doulas has also been cited. However, hard data as to the availability of those services in Gem County is apparently not available.
The five doctors who found themselves without a local delivery room to complete the pre-natal journey with their patients represent nearly 70 years of experience and literally thousands of births.
For Dr. Mumford it remains a concern that the timeliness of critical care when needed is ultimately hindered.
“We have had some fortunate experiences of early delivery or quick delivery as in the case of Jessica. This was a good outcome. So may the next be. But what happens when the delivery is unexpectedly compromised or complicated and we are unable to respond in a timely manner.”
“We should be better than that and a leader in protecting women and baby services.”
How that will be achieved will remain an evolving issue for local maternity care physicians and expectant mothers.