Last week Crush the Curve Idaho opened 2 free COVID-19 testing sites in the Treasure Valley in partnership with Central District Health and the State of Idaho. Southwest District Health is now joining the partnership in an effort to provide more testing options to the community of Emmett. The sites open through the end of 2020 will be providing easy and accessible COVID-19 testing at no charge for individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 and/or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Information about the three Community COVID-19 Testing Sites:
Emmett Location & Address:
Butte View Complex | 400 South Pine Street – Emmett, Idaho
*beginning Saturday, December 19th
Boise Location & Address:
Boise Airport Economy Parking Lot | 5600 W Victory Rd – Boise, Idaho 83709
*beginning Wednesday, December 9th
Meridian Location & Address:
Ten Mile Crossing Development | 2775 W Navigator Dr – Meridian, Idaho 83642
FAQs:
How is there no charge?
• For individuals WITH insurance, the lab processing your test will bill your insurance provider. All co-pays are waived through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. If for any reason your provider denies coverage, the State of Idaho will cover the cost of the test. You will never receive a bill.
• For individuals WITHOUT insurance, the federal Families First Coronavirus Act covers the cost of testing completely.
How do I make an appointment?
• Go to CrushTheCurveIdaho.com and take the assessment. The assessment will ask for insurance information – see under the “how is there is no charge” question. At the end of the assessment, you will be given a case number – bring that number with you to your appointment.
When can I expect results?
• You will receive an email with your results 24 - 36 hours after your test arrives at the lab.
*This partnership and cost arrangement applies only to the testing sites listed above and is not applicable to all Crush the Curve testing sites around the state or our other medical testing partners.