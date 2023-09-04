Debbie Critchfield 2023

Debbie Critchfield

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Superintendent Debbie Critchfield has submitted her annual budget request for Idaho’s K-12 education budget. Each year, the request for the state schools’ budget is due to the Governor’s Office by September 1.

Idaho’s K-12 budget is one of the state’s largest allocations of public money. The spending plan—along with the State Department of Education’s annual operating budget— is Critchfield’s first budget proposal to be submitted to Governor Brad Little since she took office in January.


Recommended for you

Load comments