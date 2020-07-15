Crime in Idaho declined in 2019, when judged by the statistical numbers reported through the Uniform Crime Reporting Program each year. The State of Idaho saw an 8.8 percent decrease from 2018 numbers in the crime rating provided by the system. Gem County saw a 6.36 percent decline. The NIBRS rating system used for comparison is based on number of Group A offenses per 100,00 population. Some offenses saw small increases in number of cases but saw a dip in crime rate due to overall population growth.
The Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification last week released its annual “Crime in Idaho” report for 2019. The report is a synopsis of statewide crime statistics gathered from law enforcement agencies across Idaho and includes such things as the statewide crime profile, crimes against persons, property, society, an arrest profile, hate crimes in Idaho, number of law enforcement officers killed or assaulted, with crimes categorized by jurisdiction and many other statistics.
This report allows the public to look at the crime trends for a particular city, county or at the state level. It allows the public, academia, law enforcement and criminal justice agencies timely report capabilities without having to submit a public records request. The report utilizes data made possible through the Idaho Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
The public can access the full 264 page report at nibrs.isp.idaho.gov/CrimeInIdaho.
Data must be carefully read as not all comparisons are 2019 to 2018. On the dashboard display of crime rates in Idaho, the rate comparison provided indicate rates of crime per 1,000 population and actually use 2018 and 2017 numbers. Those numbers place Gem County among the ten lowest crime rates in the State and by far the lowest among southwest Idaho counties that border it.
The numbers are valuable but don’t always tell the entire story according to local law enforcement officials.
“It takes a lot of study to determine trends, if there are any,” Emmett City Police Chief Steve Kunka said. “The system is designed to eventually make comparing Los Angeles and Emmett numbers like comparing apples to apples. It’s not that simple.”
Both Kunka and Gem County Sheriff Chuck Rolland do rely on the data for comparing criminal activity in the region to increase awareness of activities that may or may not be a factor in Gem County to date.
“The numbers don’t really change what we do day to day,” Rolland said. “The primary offenses and our primary focus remains the same. The biggest change is dealing with increasing numbers in the general population. Even if percentages are down, the total number of complaint investigations is growing.”
The data provided by the crime report classifies Group “A” offenses into three categories: Crimes Against Persons, Crimes Against Property, and Crimes Against Society. Each of those categories has a single sub-classification of offenses that dominate the statistics.
The offenses that constitute the majority of Crimes against Persons are assault related. The rate of these crimes was down 3.94 percent in 2019 but still constituted the bulk of the category statistics. Statewide, simple assault accounted for 61.75 percent of the offenses. In Gem County, 123 of the offenses committed against persons in 2019 were classified as either aggravated or simple assault.
Crimes Against Property are dominated by offenses in the larceny, theft, and burglary categories. 140 of the 2019 offenses in the county were placed in those categories.
Crimes Against Society continue to be dominated by drug related offenses. In 2019, 162 cases in Gem County were classified as drug/narcotic violations.
“Illegal drugs continue to remain our biggest challenge,” Rolland said. “It’s always there and often not a stable situation to walk into.”
Last year county law enforcement saw a dramatic increase in seized drugs from 2018 – primarily in amphetamines and methamphetamines (13.2 grams to 52.2 grams) and marijuana (123 grams to 29.2 pounds)
Offense numbers, crime rate, arrest rates, and case clearing rates are all part of the Crime in Idaho report. Finding specific trends within all those comparisons are difficult. Gem County data is provided as a whole and is also split between Gem County Sheriff and Emmett City Police. The distinct nature of those two jurisdictions in the county is sometime displayed.
Gem County Comparisons
Overall, the county reported slightly more crimes with a lower percentage cleared.
In 2019, there were a total of 533 offenses with a 48.97 percent clear rate. 2019’s offenses were slightly higher than those in 2018, with a total of 514 offenses and a 51.95 percent clear rate and in 2017 there were a total of 534 offenses with a 66.29 percent clear rate.
For Gem County only, there were 197 total offenses with 31.98 percent cleared in 2019. There was the same number of offenses in 2018 with 197 and a clear rate of 40.1 percent. The total arrests were 189, down from 208 in 2018. There were three reported rapes, all cleared with no arrest. This translated into a higher arrest rate per 100,000 population at 817.56 which is more than 2018’s at 566.97.
For Emmett only, there were 336 offenses in 2019, up slightly from 2018’s 317 offenses. There was a lower percentage cleared at 58.93 percent, down from 2018’s at 59.31 percent. The total arrests for Emmett in 2019 was 204, which is higher than 2018’s 171, but lower than 2017’s with 238. This translated into a higher arrest rate per 100,000 population at 1,539.57 while it was at 1,338.96 in 2018; but is much lower than 2015, where there was an arrest rate of 6,744 per 100,000 population in Emmett.
Case clearance rates often depend on the nature of the offenses, the emphasis placed on those offenses, and the unique characteristics of each jurisdiction.
The combined department clearance rate for the entire county indicate those distinctions. The 123 assault related offenses had a 79 percent clearance rate. The 162 drug related offenses had a 72 percent clearance rate. The 140 larceny/burglary/theft offenses had a 15 percent clearance rate.
Other data provided by the report was the number of assaults on police officers in the state during the year. There were a total of 468 officers assaulted in Idaho, which is up seventeen percent from last year. No assaults on law enforcement officers were reported by either Gem County or Emmett Police.
Hate crimes was another category that saw an increase in 2019 — a 46 percent increase statewide — but no reported cases in the county.
What’s not covered
The Crime in Idaho report focuses on Group “A” offenses. Group “B” offenses are reported to the system only when an arrest is made. Group “B” offenses include:
- Bad Checks
- Curfew/Loitering/Vagrancy Violations
- Disorderly Conduct
- DUI
- Drunkenness
- Family Offenses, Nonviolent
- Liquor Law Violations
- Peeping Tom
- Trespass of Real Property
- All Other Offenses — this the catchall that many Mental Health issues are lumped into.
That is concerning for Emmett Police Chief Kunka.
“One of the growing areas we have to deal with on a day to day basis is handling calls that don’t get classified as offenses by those standards, but can dominate our time and resources,” Kunka said. “This isn’t just suicidal calls, but cases of anxiety, depression and other behavioral issues that create a disturbance in the community and can put citizens and officers at risk.”
Kunka says that “mental holds”, a term used for detention of subjects for observation or personal protection and not classified as an arrest, have increased dramatically. “We had seven all of 2019, we have had 11 already this year,” he said.
His department has participated in additional training the past year as the issues seemed to be on the increase a year ago, and the trend is continuing.
Trying to put a finger on the cause of this increase is difficult, perhaps in part because of the way data is accumulated. The Crime in Idaho report indicates that a significant percentage of Group “A” offenses – particularly violent crime – are committed while under the influences of drugs or alcohol. Yet alcohol related offenses are Group “B” and not necessarily part of the data base.
Kunka says that the reporting back to law enforcement on the “mental holds” they often initiate is limited. “We don’t know whether there is an underlying drug or alcohol influence on a case we have handled as there is little or no report back to us at all. Hopefully these data reports will be more inclusive and more responsive in the future so we are all better equipped to deal with the realities we face on the street every day.”