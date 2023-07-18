Gem Crime illustration

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The release two weeks ago of the Idaho State Police Uniform Crime Reporting data for 2022 had some initially shocking numbers to digest. The overall crime rate as determined by a NIBRS reporting system, utilized by the ISP report, indicated that Gem County experienced a significant increase in criminal activity in 2022 over the 2021 numbers previously recorded.

While Idaho experienced a decrease overall in the crime rate, the increase in Gem County was one of the largest in the State. Yet despite the rate of increase, Gem County still maintains one of the lowest overall crime rates using the incidents per capita standard.


Recommended for you

Load comments