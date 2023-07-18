The release two weeks ago of the Idaho State Police Uniform Crime Reporting data for 2022 had some initially shocking numbers to digest. The overall crime rate as determined by a NIBRS reporting system, utilized by the ISP report, indicated that Gem County experienced a significant increase in criminal activity in 2022 over the 2021 numbers previously recorded.
While Idaho experienced a decrease overall in the crime rate, the increase in Gem County was one of the largest in the State. Yet despite the rate of increase, Gem County still maintains one of the lowest overall crime rates using the incidents per capita standard.
Why the big uptick in 2022?
There can be a number of contributing factors this year according to local law enforcement officials.
One of the most apparent is that rates are determined by incidents per population density. In small counties or cities, a single event that happens only every few years can dramatically impact the numbers. For example, a single major crime such as murder, where no such crime has occurred in recent years, would have a significant 100 percent impact on the increase numbers.
But the numbers for Gem County for 2022 don’t appear to have that factor in play. It appears more a result of two different changes in how law enforcement receives offense reports and investigates them.
Law enforcement officials in the Treasure Valley are indicating that “growth” is the biggest contributing factor in their challenges. For Emmett Police Chief Steve Kunka that does not mean that growth is creating more crime or bringing more criminal elements to the area.
“It really is impacting the number of eyes we have active in the community,” Kunka said. “Many of those moving into Gem County are coming from areas that have experienced a different level of crime environments and they see things differently. We have experienced a big increase in the complaints filed or tips received. The more retirees that move in and are present throughout the day the number of eyes witnessing suspicious activity increases substantially.”
And it is those offense reports that heavily determine the crime rate.
The second major change that both Emmett Police and the Gem County Sheriff’s Office cite in their uptick in offense reports is a more proactive stance taking by patrol officers in their response to calls.
A new working environment between local law enforcement and probation and parole officers is seeing a substantial increase in detection of repeat offenders.
Dave Timony, Chief Deputy with the Gem County Sheriff’s Office points to that increased teamwork as having officers better prepared and aware when encountering suspects with a higher propensity to offend.
He says that the increased cooperation the past two years is a contributing factor in the increases in the reported offense rates — reports generated by officer engagement and not just public complaints or tips.
“That relationship with parole and pardon officers has increased our awareness and knowledge of what to look for,” adds Kunka.
Kunka also sees the utilization of a new data system as a contributing factor in detecting potential offenders.
“The new records management system gives our patrol officers an increased ability to be aware of criminal history and previous contact with law enforcement at the point of contact,” Kunka said. “The patrol officer can be aware of outstanding warrants and the nature of those warrants to better access potential additional violations even during a routine traffic stop.”
While violent offenses show an increase across the State, according to the Idaho State Police report, that doesn’t reflect in the numbers from Gem County. Drug and drug equipment violations remain the single major component in the local offense reports. Nearly 40 percent of all offense reports in the collective data of the two agencies fall in those two areas of Group A Offenses. And that skies to 63 percent of offenses handled by GCSO.
Not only did the drug offense reports skyrocket for GCSO, arrests kept pace. Drug related arrests jumped 69 percent for the Sheriff’s Office between 2021 and 2022.
Timony points to laxer drug laws in neighboring states as a factor on top of the proactive investigation methods being utilized.
“There appears to be a desensitizing of public awareness of the drug offenses in Idaho due to the legalization and or decriminalization of some aspects of drug trafficking in Oregon and Washington,” Timony said.
Timony also sees a continuing transition from COVID restrictions in the most recent data.
“Normal is a setting on your dryer, not so much a status in law enforcement,” Timony said, “but there is a return to more social interaction — in person — and that can be a factor.”
Timony pointed out that health concerns restricted jail space at times during the pandemic days and while they did not curtail felony offense arrests, some misdemeanor offenses could have been cited rather than arrested.
While crime categories tracked by the Idaho State Police report are significant, they do not account for other responsibilities that local law enforcement invests significant time on.
The number one complaint fielded each day by the Emmett City Police is “dog at large.”
“Between roving dogs and noise complaints, we spend a lot of our patrol time,” Kunka said. “The PALS kennel is a no-kill operation so when the kennels are full we often have to seek out others to foster the dogs until owners can be determined and contacted.”
Kunka appeals to the “new eyes” in the community to keep on the look-out but also possibly offer up some temporary help in supporting the animal control issues.