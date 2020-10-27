While Emmett School District numbers look very good, Gem County statistics are climbing. According to a release from the Emmett School District, that serves as a warning that the schools and community need to take extra steps to reduce spread.
Emmett Superintendent Craig Woods said he appreciates staff and students who are taking time to self-report symptoms and getting tested.
“It’s a bit troubling that testing is down in Gem County, but overall numbers are climbing. One theory is that people are either asymptomatic and don’t know they have COVID, or are ignoring symptoms because they don’t want to miss work or school,” Woods said.
“If Emmett schools are to remain open for face-to-face learning, it will take the whole community to help contain the spread, especially as we all move indoors,” Woods said.
Numbers for the past two weeks (October 13-October 26) in the Emmett School District are:
• Quarantined: 30
• Suspected: 11
• Probable: 0
• Confirmed: 2
According to Southwest District Health, Gem County has averaged 4.5 to 4 new probable or confirmed COVID cases per day in the past 7 days.
School District Testing
The Emmett School District nurses are also trained to test students and staff for COVID and submit samples to Crush the Curve organization for results. So far, the district has tested 12 students and staff members. Of those, 10 were negative and the district is awaiting results on two.
Statewide Rollback to Stage 3
Gov. Brad’s Little’s announcement Monday that Idaho is moving back to Stage 3 doesn’t not have a huge impact on schools, as they are exempt. However, it does mean that attendance at events, including the state football playoff game Friday night, will be limited to 25 percent of capacity.
Officials from both Southwest District Health and Valor Health continue to renew their recommendations for masks, in addition to social distancing and proper hygiene habits, to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Gem County information provided by SWDH:
• Current daily incidence rate: Averaged over the last two weeks, for Gem County is 2.169 (was 1.57 the prior week) per 10,000 people.
• Current positive rate? The current positivity rate (10/11 - 10/17) for Gem County is 5.69%, down from 7.53%
• New cases in the past 30 days? 111
• School-aged students (5-19) in the past 30 days? 20 Note: These numbers include residential congregate living quarters and college students who call Gem County home.
• SWDH moved Gem County to the Yellow category on 10/14.
• Deaths: A total of 6 Covid related deaths have occurred since March. Two were reported in the past week.
Definitions
• Quarantined: People who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID case.
• Confirmed: People who have been tested positive for COVID.
• Probables: People who had direct contact with someone who tested positive AND has COVID symptoms.
• Suspected: Students or staff who are ill and have been tested and are awaiting results, or who will be tested.
Limited Access to Football Game on Friday
The Idaho High School Activities Association will be adhering to Stage 3 recommended guidelines for group gatherings during the first week of the State Football playoffs. Stadium attendance at this Friday’s game at Huskie Stadium will be limited to 25% capacity. Spectators will be admitted entrance based on a pass list provided by each of the participating schools.
Minico High will be allowed 150 spectators on the visiting side of the field.
For Emmett High School each rostered varsity football player will be asked to provide five names for a pass list. Each cheerleader and band member will provide two names. Children under the age of 3 will be admitted and will not count toward pass list numbers.
100 EHS students will be allowed entry in a student section area on the track on the northeast corner of the field. Sign ups for those spots are available at the High School on Thursday.
Emmett fans are asked to enter through the North entrance. Visitors will enter at the West end entrance and follow flagging to the visitors’ side.
There will be no concessions at the game.