The Emmett School District is looking for ways to get a better gauge on what a recent uptick in positive test results means for the District and its current in-classroom instruction status. The District released updated COVID reporting information and outlined the information they are looking for in a release to students, parents and staff late Tuesday afternoon:
With numbers for quarantine or ill students increasing, Emmett Schools Superintendent Craig Woods said he is working with the “Crush the Curve” organization for a drive-thru testing clinic later this week.
Watch Emmett Schools Facebook pages and email for details. Learn more about Crush the Curve here.
“This would give us more data as we evaluate our COVID statistics,” Woods said. “We’re moving into our second month of face-to-face learning. We don’t want to lose that momentum, and we also want good and reliable data to make appropriate decisions.”
So far, Woods explained, the 4 new confirmed and 9 probable cases can be traced back to family members who already tested positive. Probable cases are where doctors or Southwest District Health Department determine a person probably has COVID because of symptoms and exposure to someone who is already a “confirmed” case.
Quarantined means students who have come in close contact with people who are either confirmed or probable for COVID.
The spike in quarantines late last week and early this week are a result of those students who came in contact with those confirmed and probable cases in school. Emmett High School students did not attend school Friday so the buildings could be thoroughly cleaned before students returned to class this week.
“We’ve had quite a few disappointed students -- students in tears -- because they’ve been told they have to quarantine for 14 days,” Woods said. “We understand that. We want to contain this so more students are not in the same situation.”
It’s important, Woods reminded, that parents keep students home if they are sick.
“Sending them to school when they are sick only compounds the problem and could jeopardize our in-classroom learning. I think everyone would agree that in-person learning is a better experience for everyone.”
Meanwhile, the Emmett School District will remain in the “Yellow” category next week, based on criteria Woods reviewed Monday with Southwest District Health Department and Emmett health officials.
Although masking in most cases is not required within the Emmett School District under the yellow category, health officials continue to recommend masks to help contain the number of positive cases.
• Current daily incidence rate: Averaged over the last two weeks (9/16-9/26) for Gem County is 2.41 10,000 people. (Was 1.34 the prior week)
• Current positive rate for last week? The positivity rate for Gem County (9/20 - 9/27) during this time is 8.09%, down from 13.25% the prior week.
• Tracking percentage: 86.8 percent report a known source for infection.
• Current cases (confirmed and probable) last 30 days Gem County? 125 cases in Gem County over the past 30 days (8/27-9/27). Was 69 cases the previous 30 days.
• Student-age children who tested positive in the last 30 days? 42 cases in Gem County over the past 30 days (8/22-9/20) where the patient was aged 5-18. 30 confirmed and 12 probable. However, of those student-age cases, 21 are from an isolated cluster outbreak not associated with Emmett School District.
• SWDH moved Gem County to the yellow category on 9/16.
• Other comments: Local health officials noted some increased testing this past week.