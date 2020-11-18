Emmett High School’s senior projects have changed this year, and not just slightly, but entirely.
In October 2020 the Idaho State Board of Education voted to extend a partial waiver of the Board rule requiring high school seniors complete a senior project in order to graduate during the 2020/21 school year.
A partial waiver enables schools that want to maintain the requirement for the current school year if they choose to do so. In March, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board initially approved the partial waiver for the 2020 graduating class.
“Our students, teachers and administrators are dealing with a lot this year as a result of the pandemic,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said. “Like last spring, the Board believes it will be very difficult to complete and manage senior projects on top of everything else that is happening this year and so we have waived the requirement for graduation, letting local education leaders to decide if they will be required in their schools.”
The Back to School Framework provides guidance to school districts and public charter schools for making decisions in consultation with their local health district to safely operate their schools during the pandemic, and after reviewing the framework, the high school decided it is better to play it safe.
“We had to modify senior project’s this year because of COVID-19,” said Katie Bowden, EHS Senior Project Advisor. “We want and need to protect our students, staff and community.”
Rather than a student presenting to their peers and public, students are being asked to take a more academic approach to this year’s project.
Requirements include: 1) Giving an explanation as to who they are and what they desire to do after high school 2) Sending a thank you letter to a school board employee and 3) Writing a persuasive essay; the topics they can write on have been approved through both the Emmett High School administration as well as the school board.
Some topics for the persuasive essay include: Should students be allowed to have cellphones in school? Should students have to pass a basic skills test to graduate high school? Should the government place a tax on junk food and fatty snacks? Does television violence have a negative effect on society because it promotes violence?
If a student fails to meet this year’s senior project requirements, they will be given one last chance to complete it online through Idaho Digital Learning Academy (IDLA).
While this year’s senior project requirements are drastically different, large amounts of time and consideration were put into the decision.
