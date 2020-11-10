Four of Idaho’s seven public health district administrations have issued a warning that the current surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last month have created a major issue in their ability to adequately track and investigate cases.
Those surges have also been cited as the reason that at least one southern Idaho hospital has had to start transferring COVID cases to other regions of the state for hospitalization. St. Lukes Magic Valley in Twin Falls reports that they have been turning away patients the past two weekends with some of those COVID patients being diverted to the Treasure Valley.
The Twin Falls hospital stopped doing elective surgeries in October to help maintain adequate hospital bed space and health care personnel. The Magic Valley has been among the hardest hit regions of the State as the rate of positive tests has soared to record levels in recent weeks.
The 7-day rolling average incident rate per 10,000 population that the State assigns to determine the level of new cases has reached 57.9 across the State. Jerome and Twin Falls counties, with the primary hospital being St. Lukes Magic Valley, have the highest rates in the State as of Sunday, 120 and 119 respectively. The remaining counties in the South Central Health District are also at or around the 100 level.
By contrast, Southwest District Health’s six counties that include Gem County has a high rate of 74.3 in Washington County and a low of 45.0 in Gem County. The Gem County rate as of Monday evening still reflects the highest incident rate that has been reported in the county since record keeping began in March and was raised in part by 13 additional cases reported on Monday.
Gem County Impact
SWDH left Gem County in the yellow health alert level last week, the only of the six counties not placed in the orange alert level. It was noted that the rolling fourteen day average used for the alert system had Gem County barely remaining in the yellow zone.
At the time SWDH noted that “cluster outbreaks from social gatherings and community events are concerning SWDH epidemiologist.”
The weekly assessment also reported that “multiple schools are seeing sporadic, imported cases of COVID-19 with no transmission occurring within the schools.”
Testing continues locally in Emmett. Both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients can be tested for COVID-19 at Valor Health until 4 p.m.. After 4 p.m., testing is reserved for symptomatic individuals and health care workers.
In the seven days through this past Friday which will be included in the next alert level assessment on Wednesday, Gem County has been recorded with 46 new positive cases. Making it likely that the alert level will be increased to orange this week.
That may or may not have a direct effect on the status of schools or whether a stricter attendance policy might be in place for the State 4A semi-final football game scheduled for Huskie Field on Friday.
Health District Overload
In the press release on Friday, South Central Public Health District, Central District Health, Southwest District Health, and the Panhandle Health District warned “case surges in the last month have created backlogs and delays for their disease investigation teams, making it impossible to contact all new reported cases or those individual’s close-contacts.”
According to the release, disease investigation remains a top priority for public health. However, as cases have flooded into the state, tripling daily averages in some districts, public health is asking for the community’s help.
With the latest surge in cases, some health districts have been forced to prioritize investigative calls by age, to ensure they are reaching the people most at risk for severe symptoms and those most likely to spread the disease.
Southwest District Health
Last week SWDH, averaged 200 new cases reported a day.
According to a release from SWDH, the more new cases means the less monitoring or close contact investigations can be completed. They say that they have more than doubled and nearly tripled their caseload with no increase in staffing.
“We desperately need the community’s help to dial back the numbers. The investigations team is doing our very best to keep up with the demand, including working overtime, but with the drastic increase in positive cases in such a short time, we need the help of the public to try to keep the cases down.” said Jaime Aanensen, Environmental and Community Health Division Administrator.
Because of the backlogs, public health districts report a growing number of people are not getting a call from their offices and urge anyone who is awaiting a test result or who receives a positive test result to take their own proactive measures to protect themselves and those around them.
“We have to rely on everyone we don’t speak with to act responsibly on their own. That means isolating while waiting for test results and, if positive, warning all of their close-contacts that they need to quarantine right away,” said Doug Doney, Acting Director for SWDH.
Anyone awaiting a test result should:
● Stay home and monitor your health – stay away from others in your household whenever possible. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
● Think about the people you have recently been around and in what environments.
● Answer the phone call from the health department if they are able to reach out to you.
● Helpful Resource: https://tinyurl.com/y5k86j5p
If you test positive you should:
● Stay home except to get medical care; do not visit public places.
● Take care of yourself – get rest, stay hydrated.
● Stay in touch with your doctor – seek care if you have any emergency warning signs or if you think it’s an emergency.
● Contact those with whom you have had close contact with to let them know they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
● Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.
● Helpful Resource: https://tinyurl.com/raqudum