Starting Tuesday, January 19th, 2021, the Gem County Motor Vehicle Services plans to be open the following hours
Monday 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday 7 a.m. – Noon*
Thursday 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Friday 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
*We will be closed the 2nd Wednesday of each month for administrative work.
If you are in line at closing time, you will be helped that day.
Non-Gem County Residents/Non-Gem County Businesses will be limited to 1 title transaction or 3 registration transactions per day and you must be in line by Noon.
Wait times have slightly improved but are still topping out at 4 hours on busy days. You will be given a pager upon arrival and will be notified when it is your turn to be assisted. Please be prepared for a wait. The wait time increases quickly at lunch time.
You are encouraged to renew your registrations by mail, by internet or by dropping off the renewal notice and payment at the tent in front of the office. All other transactions must be done in person.
Idaho Parks and Recreation registrations are not being processed in Gem County at this time. You can visit their website to find a list of vendors.
If you have received a letter from Idaho Transportation Department regarding your vehicle insurance, please contact them directly as your local office cannot access these records.
If you have any questions regarding your vehicle titling or registration, please call my direct line at 208-477-2010 or e-mail me at assessor@co.gem.id.us.