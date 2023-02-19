After nearly two hours of testimony and discussion, the Gem County Board of Commissioners concluded its Feb. 16 public hearing on the proposed new Gem County Comprehensive Plan by voting unanimously to adopt the plan – with a condition.
The conditional approval is dependent upon the satisfactory conclusion of negotiations with the City of Emmett in regard to the land use map and most specifically the Area of City Impact. The ACI is an integral portion of the new separate plans being development by both the City and County. The ACI helps define areas of further development potential and possible future annexation of property from the county to the city’s jurisdiction.
A joint public hearing regarding the ACI is anticipated in late March. Barring any material changes to the ACI at that time, the Board of Commissioners can remove the conditional approval and make the new plan the primary planning guideline in early April.
About three dozen people attended the Feb. 16 hearing, either in person or online, with less than ten desiring to speak. Water quality and preservation of agricultural lands were the primary concerns voiced.
Some lauded the change of county minimum acreage splits from one acre to two acres with wells and septics. But at least one person questioned the need for the restriction, citing no known water quality or well depletion issues in his area.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Commission Chairman Bill Butticci responded that water quality is a concern, one that the County has been monitoring for the last five years. He stated that the designated test sites have yet to expose a water quality risk. He also said that monitoring will continue to see if any growth factors begin to eventually create the risk many citizens have been wary of.
One of those testifying was concerned that the efforts to preserve agriculture lands would actually interfere with the property rights of current ag landowners to convert their assets to adequate retirement funds some day – a restriction not placed equally on other landowners.
Commissioners and Miriam McGilvray of Logan Simpson, the external consulting firm contracted to help with the plan development, each emphasized that the comprehensive plan is a guiding tool toward a vision of what can be. Actual statutes, ordinances or future zoning restrictions still remain to be crafted, reviewed, submitted to public hearing and adopted before future uses can be affected.
Commissioners voiced willingness to make this plan pliable and one to be revisited regularly, as often as every couple of years. The current existing joint plan was adopted over two decades ago and few revisions or reviews were completed, prompting the call for the new separate plans.