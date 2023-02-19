Comp Plan illustration
After nearly two hours of testimony and discussion, the Gem County Board of Commissioners concluded its Feb. 16 public hearing on the proposed new Gem County Comprehensive Plan by voting unanimously to adopt the plan – with a condition.

The conditional approval is dependent upon the satisfactory conclusion of negotiations with the City of Emmett in regard to the land use map and most specifically the Area of City Impact. The ACI is an integral portion of the new separate plans being development by both the City and County. The ACI helps define areas of further development potential and possible future annexation of property from the county to the city’s jurisdiction.


