Recent monsoonal rainfall has inundated many areas of Southwestern Idaho and mosquito control programs in the area would like to remind citizens about the importance of emptying any containers and receptacles that may be holding rainwater.
Mosquitoes can develop in as little water as the volume in a bottle cap. Old tires, plant water catch trays, child toys, wheelbarrows, buckets, clogged rain gutters, uncovered boats, and other water-holding items are all capable of producing the types of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus. The coming warm temperatures will decrease the amount of time required for mosquitoes to develop from water-dependent larvae to flying, biting, adult mosquitoes. It is possible for mosquitoes to develop before mosquito control personnel can identify and treat any water sources producing mosquitoes.
Therefore, resident assistance is requested. Constituents are asked to take some time over the next several days to identify and eliminate any water held by items throughout individual properties. Draining standing water is the easiest and most effective way of eliminating mosquitoes around the home and in the backyard.
Jim Lunders, Director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, reminds citizens that, “Now is the time to work together to eliminate potential mosquito development sites and lessen the impact mosquitoes have in our neighborhoods.”
Nikki Harris, Payette County Mosquito Abatement Program Manager, encourages people to protect themselves from mosquitoes and diseases they carry, like West Nile virus, by following these three steps to avoid mosquito bites:
DRAIN any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitoes.
DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors.
DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellant.
Cody Johns, Director of Gem County Mosquito Abatement District, said it is important that all citizens know about West Nile virus and how to protect themselves from the disease. “We can all take steps to reduce mosquito habitat around our homes and adopt simple practices to minimize exposure to mosquito bites.”
Desireé Keeney, Deputy Director of Ada County Weed, Pest, and Mosquito Abatement, agrees and added, “We cannot get to every potential source, and we need your help. The more an individual helps to remove mosquito development sources in their own backyards, the safer and more enjoyable our communities will be.”
Currently, district employees are finding and treating any standing water that is producing mosquitoes and making applications to control adult mosquitoes as needed. Mosquito control professionals are available to survey and treat any standing water and to answer any questions citizens may have.
West Nile virus is a mosquito and bird disease. Animals and humans are incidentally infected when bitten by a female mosquito carrying the virus. At this time the virus has been identified in all four counties including confirmed human and equine cases in Canyon County.
For more information about West Nile virus, visit the following websites:
The Mosquito Control programs of Southwest Idaho appreciate the public’s help in protecting our communities from West Nile virus and other mosquito borne diseases. They offer the following suggestions to reduce your risk:
1. Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes, such as:
flooded fields
birdbaths
wading & swimming pools not in use
clogged gutters
old tires
If it holds water for 7 days, it can produce mosquitoes.
2. Wear repellents while outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
3. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito-infested areas.
4. Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin or 2-undecanone, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
5. Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.