Wyatt Wurtenberg

Recent monsoonal rainfall has inundated many areas of Southwestern Idaho and mosquito control programs in the area would like to remind citizens about the importance of emptying any containers and receptacles that may be holding rainwater.

Mosquitoes can develop in as little water as the volume in a bottle cap. Old tires, plant water catch trays, child toys, wheelbarrows, buckets, clogged rain gutters, uncovered boats, and other water-holding items are all capable of producing the types of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus. The coming warm temperatures will decrease the amount of time required for mosquitoes to develop from water-dependent larvae to flying, biting, adult mosquitoes. It is possible for mosquitoes to develop before mosquito control personnel can identify and treat any water sources producing mosquitoes.


