Nearly thirty individuals turned out for a public hearing on a proposed change in Emmett City sanitation fees and trash collection receptacles Tuesday, Dec. 17. Only six individuals testified but enough questions were raised that Emmett City Council has continued the hearing to Jan. 14.
Four individuals spoke against a proposed conversion by Emmett Sanitation to a standardized trash container. Two spoke in favor. Eventually councilwoman Tona Henderson moved to keep the decision open and continue the hearing so City legal counsel Jake Sweeten could research some additional information.
Central to the delay was a question raised by MaryJean Stout of Emmett as to the constitutionality of citizens being forced to buy a product or service.
The proposal as presented by Emmett Sanitation would actually be a rental of a standardized size and style choice of 64 and 96 gallon cart receptacles. The efficiency of trash collection and an improved, cleaner and healthier community were cited by proponents of the measure.
Cost for the collection service is placed at $14.21 per month including a $2.31 rental fee on the carts. The proposed service change would be similar to what most cities in southwestern Idaho have moved to. Most of the larger cities have used the standardized container programs for a number of years, including in some cases a second container designated for recycling. The same or similar cart and collection service is currently operating in a number smaller communities as well. Payette, Mountain Home, New Plymouth, Kuna and Star each have a program. All but Star have those services billed by the city. Star has its sanitation contractor do the billing.
Monthly rates in those smaller communities for a service similar to that proposed in Emmett range from $15.21 per month in Payette to $23.09 per month in Star.
A question to be answered prior to the next hearing is whether citizens can be forced to accept the new arrangement if approved by the council. A secondary question is whether the service company would have any obligation to offer pickup services for those opting out of the container lease option if they were allowed to.