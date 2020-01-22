Council approves sanitation changes

Emmett will begin a conversion to a uniform trash receptacle container system in about three months as the result of a split-vote of the City Council at its Jan. 14 meeting. Following additional public testimony regarding the proposed changes, the Council approved 4-2 to move ahead with the measure, originally presented in December.
The formal vote approved the addition of basic monthly rental fees for the 64 and 96 gallon carts in the amount of $2.31 per month. That brings the basic combined collection service and cart rental rate to $14.12 before month for residential and $26.12 for commercial accounts.
After much discussion as to the implementation challenges and the need for additional sanitation ordinance changes, the motion to approve put forward councilman Steve Nebeker was passed.
Councilman Gary Resinkin and councilwoman Tona Henderson voted against the motion.
It is anticipated that it will take as much as a year to fully implement the program. According to Emmett Sanitation manager no customers will receive a billing change until the new program and its collection carts are in place in their section of town. “Old Town” with its traditional alley collection service is likely to be the last area to be converted.
The hearing and the sanitation issue vote came in the middle of what was the “Annual Meeting” of the Emmett City Council.
At the beginning of the meeting, City Clerk Lyleen Jerome administered the oath of office to Mayor Gordon Petrie. Petrie was re-elected in November to a second term.
Petrie then proceeded top administer the oath of office to three council members. Denise Soreson and Thomas Butler were sworn in for their first terms on the council. Tona Henderson received the oath of office as a re-elected incumbent.
Councilman Steve Nebeker was elected unanimously to serve as President of the Council for the coming year. Nebeker takes on the role that councilwoman Michelle Welch fulfilled through 2019.
The Council also adopted a meeting schedule that remains at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, with the exception of November and December when meetings will be held the second and third Tuesdays to avoid holiday schedules.
Gem County assessor Hollie Ann Strang presented an appeal to the City Council to be diligent in watching legislative issues currently being discussed in Boise that could have significant effects on city and county governance. Strang’s comments are included on page A2 of this week’s Messenger Index.