Cooperative efforts benefit Head Start students

Idaho Head Start pre-K teachers are continuing their outreach and services to low-income families and children in Southwest Idaho on a remote basis despite the COVID-19 pandemic, serving approximately 610 families and children from Donnelly to Caldwell, Weiser to Payette, and they’re continuing to see positive results.
For example, Head Start officials have been working together with the Western Idaho Community Action Agency (WICAP) to distribute 93 Chromebook computers that they received from the Emmett School District to families in need. Sometimes they also help with delivering food boxes to families in need, leaving little treasures on the front porch for their clients.
Many of the Head Start outreach programs require a computer to allow pre-school teachers to reach students on a remote basis, so the Chromebooks and Internet access are key, officials said.
“Every one of our pre-school teachers has created a Facebook page for their classrooms, and some of them are doing Google Meet video conferencing to do classroom activities,” said Julisa Florez, a Family and Community Partnership Specialist for WICAP Head Start.
“A lot of our families have Internet access, but they might have only one computer device in the household,” Florez said. “So to have access to more computers is going to be a big help to our families in need. If they don’t have Internet access, we’re working to provide mobile hot spot devices to they can be online.”
Kristal Salcido, a pre-K lead teacher at Happy Day Preschool in Caldwell, said the coronavirus has forced teachers everywhere to find ways to reach students remotely.
“There is nothing I want more than to be back in the classroom with my students, hugging them, greeting them at the door, reading stories, engaging in free play, but since that’s not possible right now, so I had to get creative,” Salcido said. “I had to think of simple things that would be easy for families to do at home.”
She developed a series of exercises that kids could work on in a daily activity calendar. The pre-K students are normally in the classroom 5 days a week for 6 hours at a time. Some activities she’s assigned to her students include making playdough with a recipe attached, scavenger hunts, drawing a favorite farm animal, looking for bugs, and reading a book. Students also are working on writing upper case and lower case letters, counting to 20, practicing rhyming words and more.
The classroom Facebook page has been fun to watch for Salcido. “The best part is seeing them and feeling like we are really connecting,” she says. “Learning never stops at Happy Day Preschool, and I am blessed to be part of that.”
Idaho Head Start programs serve as an important safety net for low-income Idaho families by providing free pre-K educational programs to boost school readiness for kids 3-5 years old, birth-to-three education in Early Head Start programs, Children’s Health Programs and Parent Advancement programs. Statewide, Idaho Health Start programs serve about 4,945 children aged 0-5 in 146 communities and 39 Idaho counties, including 26,796 home visits at latest count.