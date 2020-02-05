The Joint Planning Commission of Gem County and the City of Emmett made the decision to postpone a scheduled public hearing on Monday, Jan. 27 due to an unexpected turnout from the public. The continuation of the meeting will now be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 at the Emmett Middle School Auditorium.
The meeting to take testimony on proposed revisions to five chapters of the Gem County Comprehensive Plan was originally scheduled last week in the City Council Chambers of City Hall.
Fifteen minutes before the scheduled start of the meeting all seats were already taken within the room and the foyer of City Hall was full to capacity by 6:30 p.m. At that time the commission opened its meeting, read its scheduled agenda, then voted to continue the meeting at a later date at a larger venue so more members of the public could take part in the hearing.
According to the Gem County Planning and Development Office they had received indication a few days before the original meeting that the turnout might be greater than normal for such a hearing. Attempts to secure an alternate site at that time were unsuccessful due to Emmett’s limited number of larger venues and already scheduled events. Legal requirements regarding public notifications were also a factor in not being able to move the meeting at that time.
Legal postings of the new time and location are included on page B5 of this edition of the Messenger Index.
Chapters to be addressed at the Feb. 24 meeting include: Private Property Rights, Housing, Economic Development, Education and Community Design.