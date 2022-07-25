...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Community members had the opportunity to review and comment on the Elevate Emmett Comprehensive Plan at a July 18 open house at Emmett Middle School.
Last week just over 100 people turned out for two separate presentations of the Comprehensive Plans currently under development for the City of Emmett and Gem County. The open house opportunities to review the first drafts of the separate plans elicited a wide range of comments, some voicing concerns and others providing support for the direction each document is heading.
“I thought that the conversation was productive in both meetings,” said Miriam McGilvray, associate planner with Logan Simpson — the firm contracted to facilitate the development of the plans. “Most of the comments that we heard were asking for clarity in how the direction is presented in the plans — both in description, graphics and maps.”
About 30 people signed in at the July 18 meeting reviewing the Elevate Emmett plan. Just over 60 signed in at the July 19 Gem County plan meetings. Each meeting was two-hours in length and provided attendees not only with graphic illustrations of the plans but an ability to discuss particular aspects of the plans as presented with members of the steering committees and the city and county planning offices in addition to the professional staff from Logan Simpson.
Additional comments will continue to be taken through the online presentation of each of the plans. The entire drafts can be downloaded or they can be reviewed in an interactive format online that allows for additional comments and allows new readers to view comments made by previous reviewers.
Some of the comments that have been shared to date include:
“Has any thought been given to another park. The one city park seems too small an area for some activities, Cherry Festival and Cruise night are two that could be so much more it seems. Parking is always an issue.”
“New commercial construction should include housing units on a second story. Small residential units above store fronts were once common. The design is making a resurgence in some cities and serves as either lower income or smaller rental units, both of which are needed.”
Highway safety, particularly related to Highway 16 drew a discussion:
“Press the issue--expand highway 16 to a four lane as a top priority to be addressed immediately. It should have been done years ago. Start now.”
“We do not need to widen anything — more traffic will take away the Charm of Emmett! More cars, More Congestion! Perhaps lowering the speed limit?”
“They (the people and their traffic) are already here and the highway is dangerous. People don’t drive safely--we need to make it as safe as possible.”
One reader noted that the comprehensive plan does not refer to Squaw Butte as such but only as Big Butte.
“This is the “history”section and we are changing the name of a landmark?”
Need for more specifics regarding additional facilities was part of discussions at both the in-person and online formats.
“The Rec district does a lot of good for youth programs/sports, and also has a well attended Fit and Fallproof class, but it is not the YMCA. A facility like that would serve so many more people. Partnerships with entities like YMCA could help solve the budgetary constraints of Gem County.”
Some comments reflect concern about issues that have been proven to not exist but seem to persist in our not-so urban legends, specifically a false rumor that there is some agreement in place with Albertson’s that bans a competitor from coming to Emmett. No such agreement exists.
Interests expressed by other grocery chains in expanding to Emmett have been predicated on an increased population and/or decreased percentage of residents commuting to work near where the chains already have outlets.
Now the professional development staffs for City of Emmett and Gem County will be working with Logan Simpson to incorporate the latest input and to clarify aspects raised during this comment period. This process will take up to two months but both entities are hopeful of having a final draft ready for a public hearing in late September or early October.
The online opportunities remain available for comment through July 31.
City of Emmett’s Elevate Emmett Comprehensive Draft Plan can be accessed at elevateemmett.com.
Gem County’s Comprehensive Draft Plan is currently online at gemcounty.org.
Printed copies are also available for review at the Messenger Index offices at 120 N. Washington during regular business hours this week.