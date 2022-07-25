Comp Plan discussions

Community members had the opportunity to review and comment on the Elevate Emmett Comprehensive Plan at a July 18 open house at Emmett Middle School.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Last week just over 100 people turned out for two separate presentations of the Comprehensive Plans currently under development for the City of Emmett and Gem County. The open house opportunities to review the first drafts of the separate plans elicited a wide range of comments, some voicing concerns and others providing support for the direction each document is heading.

“I thought that the conversation was productive in both meetings,” said Miriam McGilvray, associate planner with Logan Simpson — the firm contracted to facilitate the development of the plans. “Most of the comments that we heard were asking for clarity in how the direction is presented in the plans — both in description, graphics and maps.”

