The Joint Planning Commission of Gem County and the City of Emmett made the decision to postpone a scheduled public hearing on Monday, Jan. 27 due to an unexpected turnout from the public. The meeting to take testimony on proposed revisions to five chapters of the Gem County Comprehensive Plan was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the City Council Chambers of City Hall.
Fifteen minutes before the scheduled start of the meeting all seats were already taken within the room and the foyer of City Hall was full to capacity by 6:30 p.m. At that time the commission opened its meeting, read its scheduled agenda, then voted to continue the meeting at a later date at a larger venue so more members of the public could take part in the hearing.
According to the Gem County Planning and Development Office the meeting will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Securing a larger venue - likely the Emmett Middle School auditorium - will be the first priority. Once a location and time has been obtained the new hearing time will have to go through the required notification time including posting legal notices. That process normally requires three weeks.