Wednesday Southwest District Health confirmed that Gem County has five total COVID-19 cases. There is now also confirmed community spread within Gem County.
“As of this morning, SWDH has five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gem County, and confirmed community spread. Community spread means through our investigation we are unable to determine the source of exposure. This is concerning and heightens the need for continued social distancing and staying home when sick,” said Southwest District Health Director Nikole Zogg.
Zogg emphasized how important it is for Gem County residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the recommendations from CDC:
· Wash hands for at least 20 seconds.
· Avoid all non-essential travel.
· Keep six feet between yourself and everyone else at all times.
· Engage in work, schooling, and social interaction from home via technology.
· Avoid interacting with anyone outside your household unless you can keep at least six feet of space between you.
· Use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options when getting food.
· Reschedule all social activities to take place via phone, video chats, or social media.