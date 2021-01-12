The Gem County community responded in overwhelming numbers to a project announced just before Christmas by the Messenger Index and our partner publication, the Idaho Press. An idea initiated by Idaho Press publisher Matt Davison to provide desks for students — who in the current modified class room attendance and study environment might not have desk at home — took off with the help of dozens of willing craftsmen.
The Idaho Press project aimed to build 300 desks for students in the Treasure Valley. They received volunteers to build nearly 500. They distributed their currently completed projects on Saturday.
The Messenger Index, focusing only on Gem County student needs, set an original goal of 20 desks. With the generous help of material supplies donated by Mountain West Building Supply, that goal was met quickly. We had enough volunteers that could have easily built 50 or more desks but we wanted to make sure of the level of need. Since Emmett Schools have remained in the classroom this fall it was anticipated the need might be smaller.
We currently have those desks available for pick up on a first-come first-served basis at the Messenger Index offices at 120 N. Washington, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. These desks are primarily for younger students but can be modified for older kids if needed. If the demand exceeds our current supply we have commitments to build more on short notice. .