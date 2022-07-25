...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Handmade quilts were among the items up for auction Saturday in Sweet in the fundraiser to support their local mechanic.
When a community member is struggling, country communities come together to lend a hand and uplift their neighbor in a time of need. That was played out Saturday night in Sweet when over 100 residents showed up for a fundraising barbeque and auction.
Michael McCaulou has been a member of the rural Sweet and Ola communities for his entire life. When he bought the 98-year-old Sweet Garage in 2015 from the Gem County Rural Fire District #2 he became a fixture when it comes to fixing things up.
McCaulou is a general whiz as a mechanic. From lawnmower engines to diesels and even firetrucks, not much mechanical is beyond his scope.
There are very few mechanics in the area who have the knowledge to work on Fire Trucks. McCaulou handles that responsibility for the firetrucks at both the Sweet and Ola fire stations maintained by GCFD#2.
“These aren’t necessarily the state of the art trucks and they have had a lot of local customization over the years,” McCaulou said. “You just have to know them like old friends.”
Since McCaulou began experiencing some health issues in February it has been his old friends who have come beside him.
“The doctors still don’t know what the real issue is,” McCaulou said. “Right now they want to do exploratory surgery trying to find the cause of the stomach pain. I’m waiting to see a specialist before we go forward and the waiting lists at the doctors is taking time.”
It’s also taking money. Like many self-employed people, McCaulou doesn’t have adequate insurance coverage. His ability to work has been drastically curtailed as many days the pain makes it impossible to “lean over the front of the grill” to work on engines.
Community members, the local volunteer fire and paramedic services, and businesses throughout the area contributed auction items that went up for bid on Saturday. A barbeque dinner complete with the famous desserts of Sweet and Ola bakers rounded out the evening.
McCaulou was overwhelmed by the support shown. “I am very much humbled by my community and friends. I can’t thank them enough.”
Additional support is still needed. A special account has been established at First Interstate Bank in Emmett.