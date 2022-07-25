Sweet Auction fundraiser

Handmade quilts were among the items up for auction Saturday in Sweet in the fundraiser to support their local mechanic.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When a community member is struggling, country communities come together to lend a hand and uplift their neighbor in a time of need. That was played out Saturday night in Sweet when over 100 residents showed up for a fundraising barbeque and auction.

Michael McCaulou has been a member of the rural Sweet and Ola communities for his entire life. When he bought the 98-year-old Sweet Garage in 2015 from the Gem County Rural Fire District #2 he became a fixture when it comes to fixing things up.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments