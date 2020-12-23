More than a dozen individuals were recognized at the Dec. 15 Emmett City Council meeting with a Mayor’s Certificate of Commendation. The honors were bestowed to acknowledge a unique joint performance of three law enforcement agencies, the City of Emmett Public Works Department and a local medical facility. The cooperative actions of those involved were cited as being responsible for a potentially dangerous situation on Nov. 11 being resolved peacefully.
On the morning of Nov. 11 an individual allegedly made threats to himself and others at the local medical facility. The collective responses and actions of the law enforcement personnel and civilians secured the perimeter around the Emmett Valley Health Care facility on 12th St. and enabled police negotiators to arrange a voluntary surrender of the alleged suspect without further incident. No injuries were sustained by any party.
Mayor Gordon Petrie in presenting the Certificates of Commendation cited a “remarkable quick thinking series of actions, unrehearsed but obviously prepared for, by multiple agencies and individuals to achieve a safe resolution of what could have been a dangerous situation.”
Recognized at the Tuesday City Council meeting were: EPD Sgt. Ryan Bertolatto, EPD Deputy Chief William Babcock, EPD School Resource Officer and Detective Keith Aamodt, EPD Reserve Officer Mike Knittel, Gem County Chief Deputy Sheriff Donnie Wunder, GCSO Lt. Jason McIntosh, GCSO Deputy Jordan McKie, Idaho State Police Trooper Jason Maxfield, City of Emmett Public Works Director Clint Seamons, and Emmett Public Works employee Ken Purdy. Also commended but not present at the meeting were Gem County Sheriff Chuck Rolland and the collective employees at Emmett Valley Health Care.