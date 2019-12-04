Combined church musical celebrates 25 years

Twenty-five years of celebrating Christmas with a musical crescendo has created a history of favorites for the many Emmett churches that come together each December for a combined concert. Many of those favorites will be revisited during the 2019 version of the multi-church musical when it comes to life this week.
“God’s Gift of Love” a choral and dramatic presentation, will be performed three times this weekend at the Emmett Church of the Nazarene, 1144 N. Washington. Dec. 6 and 7 performances will begin at 7 p.m. The Sunday, Dec. 8 performance will begin at 6 p.m. An orchestra concert will precede each of the choral presentations by thirty minutes.
Terry Gardner has been directing the ensemble for many of those 25 years. He says requests to make encore presentations of Christmas favorites led to the decision to make this year’s presentation a collection of “our favorites over the years”.
“We had enough requests we could have done two separate concerts but we have done our best to work them into one,” Gardner said.
The concerts each evening are free admission. Donations of canned food will be accepted for the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition.