Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal accident near the foot of Freezeout grade of SH16 Wednesday morning. The road was blocked for nearly three hours while emergency personnel responded to the three-vehicle accident that claimed one life.
For the second time in just over two weeks, a collision on the Freezeout grade of SH16 has claimed the life of a motorist.
The Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday at mile marker 111, just south of Emmett beyond the Cherry Lane intersection.
According to ISP "a 40-year-old male from Emmett was travelling northbound on State Highway 16 in a 2006 Saturn Vue. The Saturn crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup travelling southbound also driven by a 40-year-old male from Emmett. A 21-year-old female driving a 2013 Ford C-Max was travelling southbound behind the Dodge pickup truck when it was struck by debris from the initial collision.
The 40-year-old male driver from Emmett driving the 2006 Saturn Vue succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Dodge pickup was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The female driver of the Ford C-Max was not transported.
The male driver of the Saturn Vue and female driver of the Ford C-Max were each wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Dodge pickup was not wearing a seatbelt.
State Highway 16 was blocked for approximately 3 hours in both directions. Idaho State Police made notifications to next of kin.
This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police."