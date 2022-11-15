Squaw Butte under early season snowfall

The early season snowfall is reflected in this photo of Gem County’s iconic Butte taken last week by local resident Gary Johnson. Cold temperatures are likely to keep the surrounding hillsides covered with snow for some time though additional snowfall is not in the immediate forecast prior to Thanksgiving.

 Photo submitted by Gary Johnson

The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s.

Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.


