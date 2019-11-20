Coalition donations feed Holiday needs

The Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition sees a marked increase in demands on its food distribution operations in Gem County during Holiday seasons. Fortunately program supporters have stepped up in past years to help meet those demands. That support is continuing this fall and board members of the non-profit organization are hopeful it will meet demands as colder weather sets in.
Last week the EVFC received financial support from two local realtors who have stood by the food pantry and fellowship dinner programs for several years. Patti Bowman and Lisa Bowman Zeiter challenge other businesses in Gem County to join them in supporting the programs of the EVFC this holiday season.
The EVFC also received a $1,000 grant from the Idaho Food Bank, funds which are designated for program support like refrigeration units and truck tires so that local donations go directly to hunger relief efforts.
The EVFC will be providing a special Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning at 5 p.m. The turnout for this dinner is usually heavy so this year shuttle service is going to be offered. Patrons can park at the Commuter Ride parking lot at S. Johns and Hwy 16 and be shuttled to dinner at the Gem Gem County Senior Center.