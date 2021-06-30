It’s very difficult to get a hard count on the number of people who attend the Emmett Cherry Festival. Without admissions and crowd control gates it comes down to some form of guesstimate.
The guesstimate is in for 2021 and its big. According to Gem County Chamber Chief Operations Officer Tina Hefley, using a formula that has been used in the past based on carnival wrist band sales, attendance this year exceeded the 2019 turnout by about 10,000. Hefley puts total attendance at the four-day event near 65,000. A much heavier attendance on the opening Wednesday seemed to set a pace that never slowed down all week.
Those numbers appear to be supported also by reported food and exhibitor vendor sales.
Volunteer hours have not been totally accounted for but some extraordinary service was provided by a smaller staff of Chamber members and volunteers that didn’t end Saturday night. Many were in the park all day on Sunday continuing the cleanup efforts.
The final element from the Festival to leave the park was an M1 Tank that was part of the National Guard display. It took a definitively “oversize load” carrier and help from the Emmett Fire Department to cool the asphalt on Main Street to get the heavy piece of armament loaded and on its way home.