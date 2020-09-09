The call put forth for a fall cleanup in Emmett has been heard and many people are responding, but the number of cleanup projects identified still outnumber the number of volunteers ready to tackle the tasks on Saturday, Sept. 12.
“Clean Up Emmett” organizer Andrew Tudor reports have well over 100 volunteers registered as individuals or teams to help in the effort.
“The response has been tremendous,” Tudor said. “We have lots of different groups and individuals coming out but we have also found a lot more areas needing help. That includes a growing list of Seniors who are in need of assistance getting their homes cleaned up and ready for winter.”
Participants are planning to gather at Emmett City Park at 8:30 a.m. to get their assignments and then work from 9 a.m. until noon. Tudor reports that businesses have generously provided trash bags and gloves for more volunteers then are currently signed up so all newcomers “just have to bring themselves and a willingness to help a neighbor.”
Tudor has arranged a number of trash pickup vehicles to haul off the debris once volunteers get it collected and bags.
Anyone is welcome to join in Saturday morning but Tudor requests that volunteers either email him at Andrew.mutum07@gmail or call him at 208-807-4899 to RSVP to the call for additional help.
“I know we can’t get it all this weekend but we can sure make a big dent in it,” Tudor said. The thirteen-year-old is challenging all able bodied individuals to get involved for one morning and see what a difference can be made together.