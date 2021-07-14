Since 1988 Emmett has been home to Cruise Night. What started as an anniversary sales promotion at Roe Ann’s Drive In has become part of the storied history of the community. One year later a car show was added to the date and now thousands come to Emmett to admire hundreds of vintage, classic, and contemporary muscle cars on display.
Now in its 34th year, the Show and Shine in Emmett City Park is set for this Saturday, July 17.
In addition to the endless rows of classic cars and trucks — many restored, some still a work in progress — there will be a special treat this year for those who have fond memories of the 1950s or nostalgic feelings for a certain iconic motion picture released in 1973.
According to Mike Krieter of the sponsoring Emmett Lions club, “we have worked out to have the Graffiti Tribute Team bring three of their cars from the “American Graffiti” movie to our show. They may even be part of the cruise later in the evening.”
What was originally and still locally referred to simply as “Cruise Night” has become such a tradition that even last year — in the midst of COVID-19 shutdowns and gathering limitations — the show went on.
The 2020 event employed additional physical spacing arrangements and cut back on some of the food and vendor activities but still several hundred of cars and thousands of automotive enthusiasts turned out.
With the lifting of most all coronavirus constraints in Gem County and a pent-up demand for getting out and about, a record turnout of both cars and fans are anticipated.
Display cars will begin parking at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast slated to begin at 7 a.m. and the show open to the public shortly after.
BBQ burgers and hot dogs will be available for lunch beginning at 11 a.m. The Mystics will be playing in the band shell begin at 11:30 a.m. An always popular swap meet of parts and cars kicks off early and vendors with automotive accessories and services will be present. This year a pin-up girl contest has been added as well.
With the entire park likely to be filled with display vehicles, fan parking sites will be available around town with some shuttle service available.
The registered car Cruise begins at 6 p.m. and will continue on barricaded streets focused on Washington and Main until about 9 p.m. (See more cruise rules and details on page A3 of this edition of the Messenger Index.)