Dennis Gage is no stranger to classic car enthusiasts. You might say he is THE classic car enthusiast, himself. At least that’s what his passion is — a passion that has led him down a lot of roads.

That includes a return road trip to the Emmett Lions Show & Shine Car Show this Saturday. The creator and host of “My Classic Car” show will be among the hundreds of exhibitors engaging thousands of automotive enthusiasts in Emmett City Park.


