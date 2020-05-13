City services moving toward more normal operations

The doors to Emmett City Hall are open again. Mayor Gordon Petrie is hopeful that City operations will return to near normalcy by July.
Petrie reports that the outer doors to City Hall have been unlocked for lobby entrance since Monday, May 4.
“All clerk’s office business is transacted through the side window currently,” Petrie said of how to conduct business with the city. That is expected to open up further the Monday after May 16.
Currently the Emmett Library is doing curbside service. Librarian Alyce Kelley will be presenting a plan that meets Governor Little’s reopening strategies at the next meeting of the Library Board for approval and then implementation.
Petrie reports that currently the city is making sure that it has all the required personal protective equipment (PPE) in place for an eventual full opening of both the Library and City Annex 1 at 601 East Third where a lot of planning and public works transactions take place.
“We are working with the Director of Systems Administration to figure out a configuration that is workable in the council chambers for all council members and department heads to be present for at least the second meeting in June with some limited public seating,” Petrie said. “For sure, we anticipate a return to normalcy for the July meetings and beyond.”
Until all of those configurations are determined, City Council meetings will continue to be conducted partially by video conferencing and available for public viewing on the cityofemmmett.org website.