City of Emmett to honor EHS Class of 2020

City Clerk Lyleen Jerome and her band of volunteers will fill the city park with blue and white ribbons and display blue lights at City Hall in the same fashion as Christmas from May 1st through the 31st to honor our graduating high school seniors and the Class of 2020.
Several city staff members have children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews or close friends who have graduating seniors this year, and due to the strange time in which we currently find ourselves, they wanted a way to let the graduates know how much we value the sacrifices they have made at the end of the most important semester of their secondary school career. Maroon and Black and Purple and White colors are also planned to honor the other two high schools in Emmett with graduates — Black Canyon and Payette River Regional Technical Academy.
“I was contacted by a grandmother who asked if there was something the city could do for the Class of 2020 because of the peculiar and unfortunate circumstances that ends their final high school year and gave me some suggestions,” commented Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie. “I ran it by City Clerk Lyleen Jerome, her Deputy Stephanie Johnson and Public Works Director Clint Seamons, and within fifteen minutes they had a plan.”
The city plan includes trees with ribbons, blue lights at City Hall and on Main Street, much like Christmas and allowing the placement of banners that have the picture of a high school graduate. The city also encourages families and friends of graduates and service organizations to do similar things to honor these graduates. Ironically, these are the students who were born soon after September 11, 2001. Throughout their entire lives, they have been subjected to some kind of a “new normal.”