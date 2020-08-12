1. Building Department
• Please call ahead for an appointment at 208-398-2090. If you are sick, please stay away from all city offices; our small staffs are critical to daily operations.
2. Emmett Fire Department
• The fire conditions turned quickly on us. Emmett will NOT issue or authorize burning at this time until moderate conditions return (most likely early Fall).
• Emmett Fire is training on a new water relay system at the park. We estimate it will take about 40 hours of training to implement it into our daily operations. Accordingly, we have been able to water the grass at the Emmett City Park and make kids smile during the 100-degree days. We will continue to do this when it’s hot, hot, hot, posting times on Facebook 48 hours before training.
3. Library
• The Emmett Public Library is proud to accept an $8,000 Idaho Learning Partnerships Grant, utilizing funds from The Lumina Foundation, The Idaho Commission for Libraries and Idaho State Board of Education.
• As one of 11 counties chosen the grant funds will be used in a variety of ways including mobile hotspots, laptops, educational learning resources and programs, and other areas that support the goals of increasing access to high-quality education for veterans and adults and supporting rural community and economic development. The library will ask for community input, working with the local VFW as well as Idaho Department of Labor and Gem County Chamber of Commerce as we begin developing our local program.
4. Police Department
• Summer heat has temperatures hovering around 100 degrees. Sadly, there is another 100 that causes real concern. We are near 100 fatalities for 2020 so far, and we are about a month away from the end of the 100 deadliest days. Fatalities are down from 2019, but almost all of these fatalities and serious injuries are preventable.
• Don’t drive impaired and don’t drive distracted. Always be a good example for other drivers.
5. Public Works Department
• Public Works is on 4th and Johns installing 8” domestic line and 12” transmission.
• Waste Water Treatment Plant is doing testing on the river to meet IDEQ requirements.
6. Systems Administration (IT)
• Accomplishing server updates at the library.
7. City Clerk
• City Council Meetings are held the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 7:00.
• At this time the public can join the meetings by going to our website cityofemmett.org /City Council Meeting Information/City Council Meeting Stream.