By DEL GRAY
Emmett Sanitation is continuing its annual free leaf pickup program for residents of Emmett through the end of November. The program is designed to assist customers with an efficient disposal of their fall leave accumulations in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
Scott Parks, manager for Emmett Sanitation, says the ongoing free service is part of its contract with the City of Emmett and provides a number of benefits when properly utilized.
“Leaves collected through our normal trash pick up are problematic,” Parks said. “They have a lot of volume and not much weight so they create issues of having to make many additional trips both throughout the city but also in delivery to the landfill. When leaves are mixed with regular household trash they have to be treated like trash and the landfill and are not available for use in a composting program.”
That is why the leaf collection program requires that leaves be placed in special paper bags available at most of the local hardware and supply stores. They are then picked up by separate collection vehicles and taken to a composting operation.
Emmett Sanitation asks that leaves in the paper bags be placed out on the same day as normal trash collection service is scheduled but not placed on top of or in garbage cans. Plastic bags and cardboard boxes are not acceptable as they are not conducive to the composting operation.
“We want to keep the leaves out of the landfill and put back into the soil as valuable compost,” Parks said.
The Emmett Sanitation free leaf pickup operation will continue on regular scheduled days through the end of November.
For county residents who don’t receive Emmett Sanitation service, the Gem County Solid Waste site on Jackass Gulch road will receive leaves to a designated area at no additional charge to residents. The county facility recommends leaves being delivered in bulk tarp-covered loads for convenience in unloading. Leaves delivered in paper bags will have to be dumped out of the bags in the sorting area and then the bags can be put in a different area of the facility.
Many county residents who have larger lots often mulch their leaves and spread on garden areas or as winter covering for perennial plants. Parks advises homeowners to make sure all leaves used for composting or ground cover are free of animal waste, food waste or non-organic matter to avoid possible contamination.