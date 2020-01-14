City of Emmett

On Monday, Jan. 13 the Emmett City Clerk’s office received several calls from water utility customers about alleged overdue bills. Customers are called by an individual who identifies himself as a City of Emmett employee. The caller asks for bank account information to pay a water bill that is allegedly past due.

The city does not call customers if there is a late payment issue. After the 15th of each month, any late customers receive a letter through the US Mail notifying the customer about late or non-payment issues and how to rectify the problem.

The city believes these calls constitute a phishing scam. If any city residents receive a call about payments for any city services being late, we recommend you hang up on the caller and then verify through the Emmett City Clerk’s office at 208-365-6050, option 3.

