On Monday, Jan. 13 the Emmett City Clerk’s office received several calls from water utility customers about alleged overdue bills. Customers are called by an individual who identifies himself as a City of Emmett employee. The caller asks for bank account information to pay a water bill that is allegedly past due.
The city does not call customers if there is a late payment issue. After the 15th of each month, any late customers receive a letter through the US Mail notifying the customer about late or non-payment issues and how to rectify the problem.
The city believes these calls constitute a phishing scam. If any city residents receive a call about payments for any city services being late, we recommend you hang up on the caller and then verify through the Emmett City Clerk’s office at 208-365-6050, option 3.